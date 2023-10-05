Cruz Beckham calls it quits with Tana Holding after dating for a year: Insider

Cruz Beckham broke up with his girlfriend Tana Holding after they dated for over a year.

A source told MailOnline that the pair ended their relationship over the summer. “They're very private. It was a teenage romance, but sadly it just didn't work out,” they added.

The confirmation comes after Tana was absent from Beckham’s premiere, a Netflix documentary on Cruz's dad David Beckham’s life.

The 18-year-old aspiring singer went solo and sported a long hairstyle which seemed similar to David’s look ahead of his big move to Real Madrid in 2003.

Cruz and Tana were last photographed together at Glastonbury, in June. She also didn't spend her holidays with him whereas she did show up to the Beckham family’s summer trip to Italy, last year.

The two met in May 2022 as a source told The Sun back then: “They make a really lovely couple and she is down-to-earth and really fun. She is not fazed by Cruz's fame and where he comes from.”

