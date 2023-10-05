 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cruz Beckham calls it quits with Tana Holding after dating for a year: Insider

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Cruz Beckham calls it quits with Tana Holding after dating for a year: Insider
Cruz Beckham calls it quits with Tana Holding after dating for a year: Insider

Cruz Beckham broke up with his girlfriend Tana Holding after they dated for over a year.

A source told MailOnline that the pair ended their relationship over the summer. “They're very private. It was a teenage romance, but sadly it just didn't work out,” they added.

The confirmation comes after Tana was absent from Beckham’s premiere, a Netflix documentary on Cruz's dad David Beckham’s life. 

The 18-year-old aspiring singer went solo and sported a long hairstyle which seemed similar to David’s look ahead of his big move to Real Madrid in 2003.

Cruz and Tana were last photographed together at Glastonbury, in June. She also didn't spend her holidays with him whereas she did show up to the Beckham family’s summer trip to Italy, last year.

The two met in May 2022 as a source told The Sun back then: “They make a really lovely couple and she is down-to-earth and really fun. She is not fazed by Cruz's fame and where he comes from.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle still source of stress for Prince William despite disconnection with Royals

Meghan Markle still source of stress for Prince William despite disconnection with Royals
'Pregnant' Kourtney Kardashian puts forward another diva demand

'Pregnant' Kourtney Kardashian puts forward another diva demand
Khloe Kardashian confronts ex Tristan Thompson on sending off mixed signals

Khloe Kardashian confronts ex Tristan Thompson on sending off mixed signals
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky prioritizing sons RZA & Riot over career: 'They're all very happy'

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky prioritizing sons RZA & Riot over career: 'They're all very happy'
Taylor Swift heads to Travis Kelce's city just in time for his birthday

Taylor Swift heads to Travis Kelce's city just in time for his birthday
David Beckham exchanged vows with Victoria AGAIN after infidelity scandal video

David Beckham exchanged vows with Victoria AGAIN after infidelity scandal
Kylie Jenner ditches Jordyn Wood's Paris birthday bash despite patch up

Kylie Jenner ditches Jordyn Wood's Paris birthday bash despite patch up
Joe Jonas 'sneaks out' of mediation hours after Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas 'sneaks out' of mediation hours after Sophie Turner
Will Sandra Bullock make acting return after partner Bryan Randall’s death?

Will Sandra Bullock make acting return after partner Bryan Randall’s death?
NFL refuses to budge from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

NFL refuses to budge from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance
Elliot Grainge net worth: Insights into Sophia Richie's husband's wealth

Elliot Grainge net worth: Insights into Sophia Richie's husband's wealth
Kim Kardashian continues to discipline kids on camera video

Kim Kardashian continues to discipline kids on camera