Angelina Jolie takes on fight to get justice for her family amid Brad Pitt war

Angelina Jolie has taken on a new fight amid legal issues with ex-husband Brad Pitt as she remains unwavering in her pursuit to reform the legal system.



Even though Pitt was cleared of allegations of abuse that he mistreated her and their children, the Maleficent star has asserted that the case was mishandled.

Jolie is now taking action to pass a law that would mandate domestic violence training for judges and court staff, as per New York Post.

An insider close to the Hollywood beauty revealed the personal significance of this endeavor, emphasizing her commitment to rectify what she sees as an injustice.

The source pointed out the removal of a judge from their family's case by the appellate court due to alleged financial improprieties with Pitt's team, which violated judicial ethics and refusal to review evidence of domestic abuse.

The source emphasized the broader impact of this issue, stating, "It’s no surprise she has taken on this specific issue. Their whole family is a victim of system failure."

Jolie has reportedly been advocating both privately for her family and publicly for other families for an extended period.

The insider highlighted Jolie's frustration with Los Angeles Judge John W. Ouderkirk, who, despite state regulations allowing children aged 14 and over to testify, did not permit any of the actor's children to do so.

To push for her cause, the mother of six penned a letter dated September 29, addressing it to Gavin Newsom, the governor of California.

This letter outlines what could be known as "Piqui's Law," with one of its key provisions aiming to prevent the separation of a child from a non-violent parent in such situations.

