 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Francia Raisa opens up about 'trauma-bond' friendship with Selena Gomez

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Francia Raisa opens up about trauma-bond friendship with Selena Gomez
Francia Raisa opens up about 'trauma-bond' friendship with Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez, known for their enduring friendship and the remarkable kidney transplant that brought them even closer, made a dazzling appearance at a star-studded gala in honor of Gomez's Rare Impact Fund. 

The duo's friendship dates back 16 years when they met during a Disney Channel visit to a Children's Hospital. In an interview with Extra  on the red carpet, Raisa fondly recalled their initial encounter, sharing how they bonded over their common experiences, including teenage breakups.

Raisa candidly reflected on their unique relationship, describing it as a "trauma-bond" that, while beautiful, has had its fair share of ups and downs.

"People grow, relationships change," she said, "but I never regretted giving her one of my kidneys. I am happy that we are here today, celebrating and supporting each other."

Raisa praised Gomez for raising awareness by saying, “She is bringing so much awareness to it, and we have both seen each other go through so much. I am on my own journey of finally expressing myself and what I have gone through with my mental health…"

"I look to her to figure out how to even navigate all of this… Honestly, her sharing with the audience gave me the courage to start sharing with my audience," she admitted.

Reflecting on their personal growth, Raisa acknowledged that spending time apart was essential for their individual journeys. "We had to go on our own journey and grow," she said. "I am really happy in my career now and my endeavor."

Closing with a heartwarming note, Raisa emphasized that her childhood struggles were a part of her upcoming narrative and expressed gratitude for Gomez's unwavering support throughout it all. 

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater relationship gets serious with latest move

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater relationship gets serious with latest move

Khloe Kardashian battles overwhelming stress: 'No one warns you about this'

Khloe Kardashian battles overwhelming stress: 'No one warns you about this'
Kate Middleton appears in bandage for the second time in a month

Kate Middleton appears in bandage for the second time in a month

Prince Harry’s dreams for the UK & US are ‘untenable’ now video

Prince Harry’s dreams for the UK & US are ‘untenable’ now
Netflix announces list of shows getting removed in November: Check Out

Netflix announces list of shows getting removed in November: Check Out
Pete Davidson reclaims spotlight on SNL post Kim Kardashian breakup

Pete Davidson reclaims spotlight on SNL post Kim Kardashian breakup
Kim Kardashian defends Tristan Thompson: 'A really good person and friend'

Kim Kardashian defends Tristan Thompson: 'A really good person and friend'
Meghan Markle is ‘quite clear’ on Prince Harry’s role but he ‘misses his old life’ video

Meghan Markle is ‘quite clear’ on Prince Harry’s role but he ‘misses his old life’
Angelina Jolie takes on fight to get justice for her family amid Brad Pitt war

Angelina Jolie takes on fight to get justice for her family amid Brad Pitt war
Rebecca Loos talks of her ‘strong connection’ with ‘amazing lover’ David Beckham

Rebecca Loos talks of her ‘strong connection’ with ‘amazing lover’ David Beckham
Caitlyn Jenner reveals relationship dynamics with Kris Jenner: 'It's sad' video

Caitlyn Jenner reveals relationship dynamics with Kris Jenner: 'It's sad'
When will Netflix’s Virgin River season 6 part 2 release?

When will Netflix’s Virgin River season 6 part 2 release?