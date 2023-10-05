 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater relationship gets serious update

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater relationship gets serious update
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater relationship gets serious update

Ariana Grande is moving towards a serious phase with Ethan Slater, as the pair are reportedly "living together" in New York City.

On-ground spies told The US Weekly that the duo are "really good for each other," noting they have moved in together from last month.

Ethan has "informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife Lilly Jay that he's living with Ariana full-time in New York. They're really happy and really good for each other," they added. "All of her friends love him," a tipster tattled to the outlet.

A bird chirped to the site last month to explain their budding romance: "Ariana is living with a married man right now while she is still married."

Adding, "'It seems as if Ariana is holding onto Dalton in case things with Ethan don't work. It is just so strange that she is living with Ethan and has not filed documents to end it with Dalton."

Met at Wicked shooting set in 2022, Ariana and Ethan's romance blossomed months later.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian battles overwhelming stress: 'No one warns you about this'

Khloe Kardashian battles overwhelming stress: 'No one warns you about this'
Kate Middleton appears in bandage for the second time in a month

Kate Middleton appears in bandage for the second time in a month

Prince Harry’s dreams for the UK & US are ‘untenable’ now video

Prince Harry’s dreams for the UK & US are ‘untenable’ now
Francia Raisa opens up about 'trauma-bond' friendship with Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa opens up about 'trauma-bond' friendship with Selena Gomez
Netflix announces list of shows getting removed in November: Check Out

Netflix announces list of shows getting removed in November: Check Out
Pete Davidson reclaims spotlight on SNL post Kim Kardashian breakup

Pete Davidson reclaims spotlight on SNL post Kim Kardashian breakup
Kim Kardashian defends Tristan Thompson: 'A really good person and friend'

Kim Kardashian defends Tristan Thompson: 'A really good person and friend'
Meghan Markle is ‘quite clear’ on Prince Harry’s role but he ‘misses his old life’ video

Meghan Markle is ‘quite clear’ on Prince Harry’s role but he ‘misses his old life’
Angelina Jolie takes on fight to get justice for her family amid Brad Pitt war

Angelina Jolie takes on fight to get justice for her family amid Brad Pitt war
Rebecca Loos talks of her ‘strong connection’ with ‘amazing lover’ David Beckham

Rebecca Loos talks of her ‘strong connection’ with ‘amazing lover’ David Beckham
Caitlyn Jenner reveals relationship dynamics with Kris Jenner: 'It's sad' video

Caitlyn Jenner reveals relationship dynamics with Kris Jenner: 'It's sad'
When will Netflix’s Virgin River season 6 part 2 release?

When will Netflix’s Virgin River season 6 part 2 release?