Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater relationship gets serious update

Ariana Grande is moving towards a serious phase with Ethan Slater, as the pair are reportedly "living together" in New York City.

On-ground spies told The US Weekly that the duo are "really good for each other," noting they have moved in together from last month.

Ethan has "informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife Lilly Jay that he's living with Ariana full-time in New York. They're really happy and really good for each other," they added. "All of her friends love him," a tipster tattled to the outlet.

A bird chirped to the site last month to explain their budding romance: "Ariana is living with a married man right now while she is still married."

Adding, "'It seems as if Ariana is holding onto Dalton in case things with Ethan don't work. It is just so strange that she is living with Ethan and has not filed documents to end it with Dalton."

Met at Wicked shooting set in 2022, Ariana and Ethan's romance blossomed months later.