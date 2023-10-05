Why Robert Pattinson was scared before 'The Batman'

 
Robert Pattinson was the last to take the cape in the long list of Batmans, prior to Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck.

Expectedly, the actor feared the reception of his Caped Crusader's version, but his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's approval boosted his confidence.

In a throwback interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 37-year-old opened up about the experience of watching his own work in a special screening before the premiere with his family.

Describing his emotions, the Twilight star told the late-night host, "I was absolutely terrified," adding, "I haven't been this scared to release a movie in such a long time."

The heartthrob star prepared for the event and explained the efforts to get into the right headspace.

"I need to be in the perfect balance of serotonin to watch my own stuff," he continued.

"I need to workout for two hours before, and I need to have an enormous amount of sugar and caffeine. So whenever I'm watching, I'm like, 'Yes!'"

However, the Tenet actor revealed his special lady reaction to the hit-movie soothed his fears about who the former was dating since July 2018.

"I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," he noted.

"And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!'," Robert added.

