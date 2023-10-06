 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jason Derulo faces sexual harassment lawsuit from aspiring musician

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 06, 2023

Jason Derulo faces sexual harassment lawsuit from aspiring musician
Jason Derulo faces sexual harassment lawsuit from aspiring musician

Jason Derulo has been sued by an aspiring female musician who signed a recording contract with the American singer. The complainant filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the singer in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday.

Emaza Gibson alleged that her working relationship with Jason ended after she denied his sexual advances.

The 25-year-old aspiring musician alleges that Jason not only breached their contract but also denied her the opportunity that he previously promised.

According to People Magazine, her attorney, Ron Zambrano said, "The threats of physical harm and unwanted sexual advances by Jason towards a young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal."

Jason has denied all allegations made against him via his rep. In a statement shared with People magazine, Jason's rep states, "These claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and remain committed to supporting people chasing their dreams."

He added that the singer was deeply offended by these defamatory allegations.

The legal docs obtained by the publication reveal that Emaza has also nominated Atlantic Records, Derulo’s label Future History Inc., and his manager Frank Harris in the complaint.

Emaza Gibson is suing the singer for sexual harassment, breach of contract, and illegal retaliatory termination. 

More From Entertainment:

Snoop Dogg to rock Baby2Baby Gala for a cause

Snoop Dogg to rock Baby2Baby Gala for a cause
Madonna's ride to revival - NYC streets witness the comeback video

Madonna's ride to revival - NYC streets witness the comeback
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'united in their mission. as they return to NYC

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'united in their mission. as they return to NYC
Princess Diana suicide attempts made Queen Mother 'horribly shake'

Princess Diana suicide attempts made Queen Mother 'horribly shake'
Kim praises, Kai slams: Tristan Thompson's double dad drama unveiled

Kim praises, Kai slams: Tristan Thompson's double dad drama unveiled
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film hits $100M sales record before premiere

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film hits $100M sales record before premiere
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole hints at therapy amid Taylor Swift romance video

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole hints at therapy amid Taylor Swift romance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lack of self awareness' is branded 'funny'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lack of self awareness' is branded 'funny'
Kanye West's pedicure takes painful turn: Video

Kanye West's pedicure takes painful turn: Video

Eagles' Darius Slay wants Taylor Swift to miss Chiefs' match against them

Eagles' Darius Slay wants Taylor Swift to miss Chiefs' match against them
Vince Gilligan shoots down 'Breaking Bad' spinoff on Walt Jr.

Vince Gilligan shoots down 'Breaking Bad' spinoff on Walt Jr.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's reunion surprises fans

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's reunion surprises fans