Jason Derulo faces sexual harassment lawsuit from aspiring musician

Jason Derulo has been sued by an aspiring female musician who signed a recording contract with the American singer. The complainant filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the singer in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday.

Emaza Gibson alleged that her working relationship with Jason ended after she denied his sexual advances.

The 25-year-old aspiring musician alleges that Jason not only breached their contract but also denied her the opportunity that he previously promised.

According to People Magazine, her attorney, Ron Zambrano said, "The threats of physical harm and unwanted sexual advances by Jason towards a young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal."

Jason has denied all allegations made against him via his rep. In a statement shared with People magazine, Jason's rep states, "These claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and remain committed to supporting people chasing their dreams."

He added that the singer was deeply offended by these defamatory allegations.

The legal docs obtained by the publication reveal that Emaza has also nominated Atlantic Records, Derulo’s label Future History Inc., and his manager Frank Harris in the complaint.

Emaza Gibson is suing the singer for sexual harassment, breach of contract, and illegal retaliatory termination.