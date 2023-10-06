 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck went to couple’s therapy after Jennifer Garner controversy?

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 06, 2023

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck went to couple’s therapy after Jennifer Garner controversy?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck went to couple’s therapy after Jennifer Garner controversy?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly went for couple’s therapy after the actor sparked controversy with his intimate outing with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

As reported by Closer Magazine, the Selena star was offended by the rumours that followed their outing suggesting that Affleck was cheating on Lopez with Garner.

To change the public narrative about them, J.Lo organized public outings with Affleck, the latest being them getting McDonalds in a drive-through in Los Angeles.

The source said Lopez wants to “make sure” everyone sees them “together” looking “happy,” branding it a “classic” J-Lo move.

The insider even mentioned that Lopez will have “strict” ground rules for Affleck from now on regarding his relationship with Garner, adding that she “intends to bring this up in therapy as well.”

Even though it is not confirmed if the couple has went to any therapy session since the scandal, but the insider said that “Ben won’t get her to drop it by being stubborn.”

Previously, a report by National Enquirer claimed that Ben Affleck has admitted in front of his best friend Matt Damon that couple therapy saved his relationship with Lopez.

"Ben is first to admit the only thing that keeps Jennifer and him together is therapy," the insider claimed.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan, Harry given tough choice as they gear up to enter ‘rough’ world of politics

Meghan, Harry given tough choice as they gear up to enter ‘rough’ world of politics
Steve Harvey no longer upset with daughter's ex Michael B Jordan video

Steve Harvey no longer upset with daughter's ex Michael B Jordan
Netflix announces new ‘Squid Game’ spin off: Watch

Netflix announces new ‘Squid Game’ spin off: Watch
Taylor Swift endows Selena Gomez's charity gala with generous donation

Taylor Swift endows Selena Gomez's charity gala with generous donation
Kate Middleton’s true feelings for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed video

Kate Middleton’s true feelings for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed
Tom Brady gets candid on dealing with ‘a lot of drama’ amid Irina Shayk romance

Tom Brady gets candid on dealing with ‘a lot of drama’ amid Irina Shayk romance
Drake's '8AM in Charlotte' unveils 21 Savage's green card status video

Drake's '8AM in Charlotte' unveils 21 Savage's green card status
Meghan Markle advised over political ambitions video

Meghan Markle advised over political ambitions
Hugh Jackman's tell-all memoir to shatter silence on divorce

Hugh Jackman's tell-all memoir to shatter silence on divorce
Prince Harry to be 'left in the cold' amid Meghan Markle's grand US debut

Prince Harry to be 'left in the cold' amid Meghan Markle's grand US debut
Holly Willoughby is battling a kidnapping plot: 'Receives sinister messages'

Holly Willoughby is battling a kidnapping plot: 'Receives sinister messages'
Caitlyn Jenner sets the record straight on relationship with Kris

Caitlyn Jenner sets the record straight on relationship with Kris