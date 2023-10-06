Taylor Swift endows Selena Gomez's charity gala with generous donation

Selena Gomez is raising money for her Rare Impact Fund and bestie Taylor Swift has stepped in with a generous donation.

The Enchanted songstress, who had been friends with the Fetish singer founder for 15 years, donated two of her Eras tour concert tickets to the Rare Impact Fund.

The charity gala was hosted by Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in The Building co-star Martin Short. He started the bidding at $5,000, but the bid went for three times that amount as Eras Tour has already proven to be a money-driving machine.

Selena's friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa was also present, which showed that their recent feud has ended now.

According to TMZ, fans have been “snaffling up” and the tickets to the show were sold at $15,000.

Taylor and Selena have been friends since 2008, when they were teenagers and dated two different Jonas Brothers.



The Single Soon crooner is now enjoying a single life while Taylor is rumored to be dating the NFL hunk Travis Kelce.