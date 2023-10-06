 
Friday, October 06, 2023
Kendall Jenner breaks the internet with jaw-dropping snaps: Pic

Kendall Jenner, 27, caused a stir on social media as she unveiled her versatile sleeping positions in a recent Instagram post. 

On Thursday, Kendall shared a series of snapshots that captured her donning green striped pajamas and gracefully maneuvering in her bed. 

One image showcased the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in a somewhat contorted position, half-hunched forward, lying on her side with one knee raised and her arms gently cradling her pillow. 

Another snapshot featured the supermodel stretched out on her front, one leg extending to the side.

Speculation swirled among her followers as many assumed that the photographs were taken by her boyfriend, the Puerto Rican music sensation Bad Bunny. 

Kendall and Bad Bunny were first linked earlier this year when they were spotted together in February. Sources close to the couple have hinted at a blossoming relationship, with one insider telling Us Weekly in May, "Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny, and she definitely sees long-term potential with him. She feels like he's the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman."

Adding fuel to the romance rumors, Bad Bunny has been seen sporting a delicate necklace with a 'K' initial pendant, sparking speculation that it may be a tribute to his new girlfriend, Kendall Jenner.

