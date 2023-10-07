Netflix reality show 'Love Is Blind' under fire for alleged sexual assault

Love Is Blind, a Netflix reality dating program's production team, is facing a lawsuit alleging them of sexual assault, false imprisonment, and negligence.

It has been reported that a contestant, Tran Dang, who filmed the current fifth season of the show but has not been featured yet filed a lawsuit against Kinetic Content and Delirium TV.

She alleges that producers did nothing to stop his then-fiancé and fellow participant, Thomas Smith, who sexually assaulted her on set.

According to People Magazine, the doc obtained by the publication reveals Dang explaining that she got engaged to Thomas during the filming of the show, but Netflix did not announce their names in the cast of Love Is Blind season 5.

The lawsuit filed by her read, "Smith forcefully groped Ms Dang without her consent and repeatedly made sexual contact while exposing himself in the nude," adding that due to 24-hour surveillance cameras at the place by the production companies, Kinetic Content and Delirium TV’s, these acts would have been captured, but they did nothing to stop Smith.

Responding to her claims, the show's creator has denied all the allegations. He claims that the production team was never notified by her about the indecent acts of her then-fiancé.

The production companies also denied the allegation, stating that Ms. Dang never informed the producers, nor did she quit the experiment. Their joint statement read, "Ms Dang continued in the experiment for weeks after the time her lawyers now claim an incident occurred. We deny and will vigorously defend the allegations against us."