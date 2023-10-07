 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix reality show 'Love Is Blind' under fire for alleged sexual assault

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Netflix reality show Love Is Blind under fire for alleged sexual assault
Netflix reality show 'Love Is Blind' under fire for alleged sexual assault

Love Is Blind, a Netflix reality dating program's production team, is facing a lawsuit alleging them of sexual assault, false imprisonment, and negligence.

It has been reported that a contestant, Tran Dang, who filmed the current fifth season of the show but has not been featured yet filed a lawsuit against Kinetic Content and Delirium TV.

She alleges that producers did nothing to stop his then-fiancé and fellow participant, Thomas Smith, who sexually assaulted her on set.

According to People Magazine, the doc obtained by the publication reveals Dang explaining that she got engaged to Thomas during the filming of the show, but Netflix did not announce their names in the cast of Love Is Blind season 5.

The lawsuit filed by her read, "Smith forcefully groped Ms Dang without her consent and repeatedly made sexual contact while exposing himself in the nude," adding that due to 24-hour surveillance cameras at the place by the production companies, Kinetic Content and Delirium TV’s, these acts would have been captured, but they did nothing to stop Smith.

Responding to her claims, the show's creator has denied all the allegations. He claims that the production team was never notified by her about the indecent acts of her then-fiancé.

The production companies also denied the allegation, stating that Ms. Dang never informed the producers, nor did she quit the experiment. Their joint statement read, "Ms Dang continued in the experiment for weeks after the time her lawyers now claim an incident occurred. We deny and will vigorously defend the allegations against us."

More From Entertainment:

Pink's picks! Her best and worst singles

Pink's picks! Her best and worst singles
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez FINAL divorce settlement unveiled

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez FINAL divorce settlement unveiled
Al Pacino agrees to keep custody battle behind closed doors

Al Pacino agrees to keep custody battle behind closed doors
Is Gigi Hadid dating Bradley Cooper? Read Details video

Is Gigi Hadid dating Bradley Cooper? Read Details
Jason Derulo addresses sexual harassment lawsuit: Fans rally in support

Jason Derulo addresses sexual harassment lawsuit: Fans rally in support
Kim Kardashian confesses to hiding behind heavy make-up video

Kim Kardashian confesses to hiding behind heavy make-up
Kanye West's 'Yews' trademark buzz: What's he plotting now?

Kanye West's 'Yews' trademark buzz: What's he plotting now?
Prince Harry’s never earned ‘his part’ of the eight-figure contract

Prince Harry’s never earned ‘his part’ of the eight-figure contract
Julia Foxx dishes on Kanye West relationship: “I felt like his little puppet”

Julia Foxx dishes on Kanye West relationship: “I felt like his little puppet”
Prince Harry fears for Archie and Lilibet’s life video

Prince Harry fears for Archie and Lilibet’s life
Kanye West secretly married Bianca Censori a month after Kim Kardashian divorce

Kanye West secretly married Bianca Censori a month after Kim Kardashian divorce
Top 5 Netflix horrors shows to bingewatch before Halloween

Top 5 Netflix horrors shows to bingewatch before Halloween