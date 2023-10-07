 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Robert Downey Jr. shares sweet motherly tribute to Scarlett Johansson

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Scarlett Johansson is a proud mom-of-two, and his Marvel co-stars were like a family to her, especially Robert Downey Jr., aka Iron Man. Expectedly, when the actor heard about his co-star's first pregnancy—he was over the moon, to say the least.

Expressing his feelings to E New! in 2014, the 58-year-old gushed over the good news, "I think she's going to be a great mom. Boy, oh boy! I can't believe that she was so preggers during Avengers too," highlighting the Lucy star's motherly treatment on the sets.

He continued, "Now she finally had the baby, so she'll remember those as the good ole days."

Separately, Scarlett opened up about the ups and downs of being a mother to a newborn baby.

In an old interview with Gala magazine, the 38-year-old opened up about the delicate balance between euphoric moments and exhaustion that came with caring for a newborn.

"She smells sweet, totally. I can't quite describe it, but it really makes you euphoric. It's exhausting in the most wonderful way. I never thought how much sleeping through the night would mean to me," the Black Widow star said.

Married twice, Scarlett shares a daughter with former husband Romain Dauriac and a son with now-hubby Colin Jost.

