Queen Elizabeth believed Meghan ‘trapped’ Harry into ‘marrying too soon’

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan Markle “trapped” her grandson Prince Harry into marrying “too soon,” revealed an insider.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, an insider said while the late monarch “liked” the Duchess of Sussex, her feeling changed after Meghan, along with Harry, stepped down as senior working royals in 2022.

“Elizabeth really doted on Prince Harry, 39, so when he left the fold, she was devastated,” the insider revealed to the publication.

She really liked Meghan, the insider said of the late Queen, but thought that if they had extended their courtship a little longer before getting married, Meghan might have found it easier to fit into the royal family

“She thought Meghan trapped Harry into marrying too soon,” the source added.

The source also shared that the Queen penned down her thoughts in her diaries which will be “preserved for posterity,” and might contain her opinions of Meghan and Harry.

Charles has chosen his mother’s most trusted aide, Paul Whybrew, to go through her personal diaries and letters so to sort out things that might contain content that could prove lethal for monarchy.

