Saturday, October 07, 2023
Princess Anne in France to attend Scotland vs Ireland Rugby World Cup match

Princess Anne, as Patron of Scottish Rugby Union, will attend the Scotland vs. Ireland Rugby World Cup match at the Stade de France in Paris.

As the Rugby World Cup's 'group of death' reaches its conclusion in Paris on Saturday, Ireland and Scotland face each other with a scenario still possible in which both could advance to the quarter-finals at the expense of defending champions South Africa.

The Irish fans who have tickets for the Stade De France are travelling in anticipation of a comfortable win.

South Africa currently top the 'group of death', otherwise known as Pool B, but have played all of their fixtures.

