 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle cannot use 'all money in world' to get 'PR makeover'

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Meghan Markle’s reputation has been damaged beyond repairs, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly made her life difficult with her Netflix docu-series with Prince Harry. The Duchess is also accused of bringing down the Royal name with her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

Royal expert Nile Gardiner told Daily Express US: "Meghan is hugely unpopular on both sides of the Atlantic and those levels are greater than those of Harry.

He adds: “All the money in the world will not repair her damaged reputation. It has been damaged beyond repair and has inflicted this upon herself. Nobody else to blame.”

"Even spending tens of millions of dollars on a PR makeover, won't succeed. The American and British people can now see right through that,” he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Terance Davies passes away: British screenwriter and director was 77

Terance Davies passes away: British screenwriter and director was 77
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loose canons’ of Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loose canons’ of Royal Family
King Charles shouldn’t be ‘parading’ around ‘Lord Muck’ video

King Charles shouldn’t be ‘parading’ around ‘Lord Muck’
Gal Gadot shares her thoughts on Israel-Hamas conflict

Gal Gadot shares her thoughts on Israel-Hamas conflict

Tom Holland, Zendaya's new PDA-packed pics melt the internet video

Tom Holland, Zendaya's new PDA-packed pics melt the internet
Elon Musk’s father thinks moms ‘essential’ to kids amid custody battle with Grimes

Elon Musk’s father thinks moms ‘essential’ to kids amid custody battle with Grimes
Kanye West shuns past life riches to start fresh with Bianca Censori? video

Kanye West shuns past life riches to start fresh with Bianca Censori?
Lindsay Lohan and ‘Mean Girls’ cast reprise iconic roles

Lindsay Lohan and ‘Mean Girls’ cast reprise iconic roles

Princess Anne in France to attend Scotland vs Ireland Rugby World Cup match

Princess Anne in France to attend Scotland vs Ireland Rugby World Cup match
King Charles has little appetite for ‘headaches’ video

King Charles has little appetite for ‘headaches’
King Charles to celebrate 'another special moment' after his coronation

King Charles to celebrate 'another special moment' after his coronation

Prince William's relative takes oath of allegiance during military training

Prince William's relative takes oath of allegiance during military training