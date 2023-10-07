Meghan Markle cannot use 'all money in world' to get 'PR makeover'

Meghan Markle’s reputation has been damaged beyond repairs, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly made her life difficult with her Netflix docu-series with Prince Harry. The Duchess is also accused of bringing down the Royal name with her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

Royal expert Nile Gardiner told Daily Express US: "Meghan is hugely unpopular on both sides of the Atlantic and those levels are greater than those of Harry.

He adds: “All the money in the world will not repair her damaged reputation. It has been damaged beyond repair and has inflicted this upon herself. Nobody else to blame.”

"Even spending tens of millions of dollars on a PR makeover, won't succeed. The American and British people can now see right through that,” he concluded.