Tom Holland, Zendaya's new PDA-packed pics melt the internet

Tom Holland and Zendaya are yet again giving out a couple goals as the pair were spotted in London engaging in PDAs under the protection of bodyguards.



In West London, the duo was irresistibly close to each other, prompting the dusky beauty to wrap her arms around her beau.

Credit:ISO IMAGES LTD

The Spider-Man star responded to the sweet gesture by gently kissing her hands, per The Mirror.

For the outing, the Euphoria star sported a casual look, donning a grey jumper and matching it with black trousers and white joggers.

On the other hand, Tom slipped into a dark jumper, sunglasses on top, and along with dark green trousers with brown boots.

For years, Tom and Zendaya remained tight-lipped on their relationship status after romance rumours swirled about the couple after their first film Spider-Man: Homecoming, in 2016.

For example, the 27-year-old recently opened up about keeping their relationship low-key.

"My relationship is the thing I keep most sacred. I don't talk about it," he noted.

"I try my best to keep it as private as possible We both feel like that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple, so I do try to keep as removed from [Hollywood] as possible," Tom said on Jay Shetty's podcast.