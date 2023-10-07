 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland, Zendaya's new PDA-packed pics melt the internet

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Tom Holland, Zendaya's new PDA-packed pics melt the internet

Tom Holland and Zendaya are yet again giving out a couple goals as the pair were spotted in London engaging in PDAs under the protection of bodyguards.

In West London, the duo was irresistibly close to each other, prompting the dusky beauty to wrap her arms around her beau.

Credit:ISO IMAGES LTD
Credit:ISO IMAGES LTD

The Spider-Man star responded to the sweet gesture by gently kissing her hands, per The Mirror.

For the outing, the Euphoria star sported a casual look, donning a grey jumper and matching it with black trousers and white joggers.

On the other hand, Tom slipped into a dark jumper, sunglasses on top, and along with dark green trousers with brown boots.

For years, Tom and Zendaya remained tight-lipped on their relationship status after romance rumours swirled about the couple after their first film Spider-Man: Homecoming, in 2016.

For example, the 27-year-old recently opened up about keeping their relationship low-key.

"My relationship is the thing I keep most sacred. I don't talk about it," he noted. 

"I try my best to keep it as private as possible We both feel like that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple, so I do try to keep as removed from [Hollywood] as possible," Tom said on Jay Shetty's podcast.

More From Entertainment:

Terance Davies passes away: British screenwriter and director was 77

Terance Davies passes away: British screenwriter and director was 77
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loose canons’ of Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loose canons’ of Royal Family
King Charles shouldn’t be ‘parading’ around ‘Lord Muck’ video

King Charles shouldn’t be ‘parading’ around ‘Lord Muck’
Gal Gadot shares her thoughts on Israel-Hamas conflict

Gal Gadot shares her thoughts on Israel-Hamas conflict

Elon Musk’s father thinks moms ‘essential’ to kids amid custody battle with Grimes

Elon Musk’s father thinks moms ‘essential’ to kids amid custody battle with Grimes
Kanye West shuns past life riches to start fresh with Bianca Censori? video

Kanye West shuns past life riches to start fresh with Bianca Censori?
Lindsay Lohan and ‘Mean Girls’ cast reprise iconic roles

Lindsay Lohan and ‘Mean Girls’ cast reprise iconic roles

Meghan Markle cannot use 'all money in world' to get 'PR makeover' video

Meghan Markle cannot use 'all money in world' to get 'PR makeover'
Princess Anne in France to attend Scotland vs Ireland Rugby World Cup match

Princess Anne in France to attend Scotland vs Ireland Rugby World Cup match
King Charles has little appetite for ‘headaches’ video

King Charles has little appetite for ‘headaches’
King Charles to celebrate 'another special moment' after his coronation

King Charles to celebrate 'another special moment' after his coronation

Prince William's relative takes oath of allegiance during military training

Prince William's relative takes oath of allegiance during military training