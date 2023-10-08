Spike Lee gets honest about Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

Spike Lee has offered critique to Christopher Nolan’s mega-hit Oppenheimer, noting, outcome of the nuclear blasts on the Japanese people should be part of the movie.

In a chat with The Washington Post, the Oldboy filmmaker said, “[Nolan] is a massive filmmaker… and this is not a criticism. It’s a comment.”

But added, “If [‘Oppenheimer’] is three hours, I would like to add some more minutes about what happened to the Japanese people. People got vaporized.”

He continued, “Many years later, people are radioactive. It’s not like he didn’t have power. He tells studios what to do. I would have loved to have the end of the film maybe show what it did, dropping those two nuclear bombs on Japan.”

Centred around, theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, Christopher’s film received laurels from the critics and scored massive figures at the box-office.