Caitlyn Jenner says she felt 'love at first sight' for Kris Jenner: 'I was infatuated'

Caitlyn Jenner is talking about her bond with former wife Kris Jenner.

Formerly known as Bruce Jenner, the athlete first met Kris in 1990.

Speaking about their romance in The Times, Jenner reveals: “We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months," Caitlyn said.

“I was infatuated with her, because she was very different from me. But yes, I’d have to say, it was love at first sight,” he added.

Speaking about their marriage, Jenner continued: “I had no idea what the future held for us.”

She continued: “I don’t think even she did.”

Jenner also shared her experience of interviewing for the BBC documentary titled House of Kardashian.

"I mean, it’s very difficult when you’re in public life and in the media, especially the Kardashians. ... Sometimes it’s just very disappointing to see how they’re represented," she said.