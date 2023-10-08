Prince William and Prince Harry have been pitted against each other in an unusual boxing fight.

The estranged brothers, who live across the Atlantic, have been accessed by Google's artificial intelligence bot Bard.

As per Daily Star, Bard notes: "Both Harry and William have taken boxing lessons, but it is difficult to say who is the more skilled boxer, as they have never fought each other in the ring," the bot wrote. It did, however, indicate who the more likely victor was.”

It alleged: "Overall, it seems that Prince William has a slight advantage in terms of size, reach, and weight. However, Prince Harry is younger and may be faster. Ultimately, the outcome of a boxing match between the two brothers would likely come down to their skill level and determination."

It then added: "Prince William has a slight height and weight advantage over Prince Harry, but Harry is younger and has more military experience. Harry has also said that he enjoys boxing and has been training with a professional boxer."

“The only way to know for sure is if the two brothers actually stepped into the ring together,” said the AI.