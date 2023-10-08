 
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Netflix announces its Top 25 series, TV shows, movies trending globally

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Netflix offers fans another look into the Top 25 things that been trending globally, from series, to TV shows and even movies.

The list includes;

Movies:

  1. Nowhere
  2. Fair Play
  3. Reptile
  4. Infinite
  5. Ballerina
  6. Forgotten Love
  7. Mean Girls
  8. Khufiya
  9. Norbit
  10. Love Is in the Air
  11. Life of a King
  12. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  13. Tyson's Run
  14. Nabil El Gamil Plastic Surgeon
  15. Minions: The Rise of Gru
  16. Kushi
  17. The Commuter
  18. The Lost City
  19. Two for Rent
  20. Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty
  21. Barnyard
  22. The Croods: A New Age
  23. The Deep End of the Ocean
  24. Spy Kids: Armageddon
  25. Run and Gun

TV Shows:

  1. Lupin
  2. Beckham
  3. S** Education
  4. Love Is Blind
  5. Liebes Kind
  6. One Piece
  7. Everything Now
  8. Destined with You
  9. Young Sheldon
  10. Jujutsu Kaisen
  11. The Good Doctor
  12. Ben 10
  13. Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
  14. The Amazing World of Gumball
  15. Castlevania: Nocturne
  16. Choona
  17. The Devil's Plan
  18. Burning Body
  19. Virgin River
  20. Encounters
  21. True Blood
  22. Preacher
  23. Who Killed Jill Dando?
  24. Hunter x Hunter
  25. Shameless

