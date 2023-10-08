 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘eyeing’ Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for reality series

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 08, 2023

file footage

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife and heiress Nicola Peltz may just get their own “reality series” with Netflix after the booming success of David Beckham’s documentary named Beckham.

“Brooklyn and Nicola feel passionately about showcasing their real relationship behind the headlines,” said a tipster to The Mirror.

The source explained that the whole of the Beckham family won’t be involved with the project and Brooklyn and Nicola will be the center of the focus.

“The wider family won’t really be involved. Their aim is to profile them as their own brand, like a millennial Posh and Becks.”

They added that the aspiring chef and The Last Airbender alum “are exploring options and Netflix bosses have already expressed interest.”

This comes after Netflix dropped the tell-all documentary about David Beckham’s personal life and career.

The documentary touched upon sensitive matters like David’s alleged affair with Rebecca Loos, which he addressed saying, "There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

David’s depression following England’s loss in the 1998 World Cup was also featured. The father of four was blamed for England’s loss after he got a red card for kicking a player.

He claimed he got “spit at” and “abused” wherever he went following the loss and that the “whole” country hated him at the time.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce's popularity shoots after Taylor Swift 'romance'

Travis Kelce's popularity shoots after Taylor Swift 'romance'
Myleene Klass recounts ‘uncomfortable’ advance by Russell Brand

Myleene Klass recounts ‘uncomfortable’ advance by Russell Brand

Kate Middleton, Prince William will never reconcile with Meghan Markle, Harry? video

Kate Middleton, Prince William will never reconcile with Meghan Markle, Harry?
Netflix announces its Top 25 series, TV shows, movies trending globally

Netflix announces its Top 25 series, TV shows, movies trending globally
Princess Anne attends Scotland vs Ireland Rugby World Cup match

Princess Anne attends Scotland vs Ireland Rugby World Cup match
Prince Harry fears for safety of Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry fears for safety of Lilibet, Archie
Kate Middleton receives praises over latest decision video

Kate Middleton receives praises over latest decision
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares his views about film ‘The Creator’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares his views about film ‘The Creator’
Meghan Markle leaves Prince William concerned yet again

Meghan Markle leaves Prince William concerned yet again
Julie Bowen wishes Taylor Swift 'was her friend' during 2018 divorce

Julie Bowen wishes Taylor Swift 'was her friend' during 2018 divorce
Priyanka Chopra stuck amid Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce drama: insider

Priyanka Chopra stuck amid Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce drama: insider
Caitlyn Jenner reveals future plans on finding love: 'I don't feel alone'

Caitlyn Jenner reveals future plans on finding love: 'I don't feel alone'