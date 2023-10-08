Ben Affleck’s ‘shocking confession’ to Jennifer Garner about wife Jennifer Lopez

file footage

Ben Affleck’s close relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner may be causing issues in his current marriage with Jennifer Lopez.



“Ben’s reliance on Jen as a confidante may have crossed the line,” an insider told Ok Magazine.

The insider revealed exactly what it is that might be bothering Jennifer Lopez, alleging that the Batman star confides too much in his ex-wife.

“He’s made some shocking confessions to her about J. Lo’s temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn’t have done.”

The insider also revealed that Affleck “admitted” to Garner that Lopez's “notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle.”

Affleck’s “latest gripes changed” Garner’s “perspective” on his wife, alleged the insider. But the 13 Going on 30 star “really does want to like J. Lo, for the kids’ sake.”

“Ben is making that difficult, though,” added the insider.

However, as per the insider, “Ben has insisted to J. Lo that she’s the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they’ve been through.”

“But that didn’t do much to relieve J. Lo’s concerns. She’s insisting that Ben make her his No. 1 priority again — not Jen,” concluded the source.