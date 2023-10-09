 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bianca Censori finds it difficult to ‘obey’ ‘insecure’ Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

Bianca Censori finds it difficult to ‘obey’ ‘insecure’ Kanye West
Bianca Censori finds it difficult to ‘obey’ ‘insecure’ Kanye West

Bianca Censori finds it difficult to “obey” her insecure husband Kanye West, who even tells her when to speak and what to wear.

The Yeezy designer has to “struggle” with her controversial husband's mental health issues, claimed a celebrity psychic.

Speaking with The Mirror, Inbaal Honigman, who is also a body language expert, pulled Bianca’s Tarot Card and analyzed what it means.

"Bianca gets the 9 of Wands card in relation to Kanye,” she said. “It is a Tarot card that represents resilience in the face of adversity.”

“It means that for her, being Kanye's wife isn't easy, and she feels as if she doesn't matter a lot of the time,” the expert shared.

She continued: "As for Kanye, he receives the 9 of Swords Tarot card in relation to Bianca. It is a card which represents mental struggles and insecurity.”

“If the Gold Digger hitmaker believed that the Australian architect would exorcise his feelings of inadequacy, he was mistaken," she concluded.

This comes after an insider shared with Daily Mail that Kanye forces Bianca to “obey” his rules. "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," the source said.

The insider revealed that Kanye chooses what Bianca eats and even make her “work out,” even though the rapper “doesn’t work out” himself.

"She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal,” the insider claimed. 

More From Entertainment:

Rebecca Loos breaks silence on claims she defamed David Beckham

Rebecca Loos breaks silence on claims she defamed David Beckham
Angelina Jolie takes another step to support embattled Afghans

Angelina Jolie takes another step to support embattled Afghans
Queen Elizabeth died with deep wound given by her beloved son?

Queen Elizabeth died with deep wound given by her beloved son?
Sarah Ferguson sparks new debate with latest move for Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson sparks new debate with latest move for Prince Andrew
Prince Harry disloyalty ‘bigger crime’ than Prince Andrew ‘sex offense’ video

Prince Harry disloyalty ‘bigger crime’ than Prince Andrew ‘sex offense’
Travis Kelce 'disappointed' over new lover Taylor Swift absence at NFL game

Travis Kelce 'disappointed' over new lover Taylor Swift absence at NFL game
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get a great new opportunity video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get a great new opportunity
Prince William feels ‘tied up’ by Prince Harry video

Prince William feels ‘tied up’ by Prince Harry
Meghan Markle won’t lose royal title despite King Charles humiliating new label

Meghan Markle won’t lose royal title despite King Charles humiliating new label
Prince William hit with new challenge ahead of major event

Prince William hit with new challenge ahead of major event
Netflix’s list of Top 5 trending dark thriller K-Dramas to binge & stream

Netflix’s list of Top 5 trending dark thriller K-Dramas to binge & stream
Bella Hadid father shares heartfelt birthday note as she turns 27

Bella Hadid father shares heartfelt birthday note as she turns 27