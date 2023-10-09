Bianca Censori finds it difficult to ‘obey’ ‘insecure’ Kanye West

Bianca Censori finds it difficult to “obey” her insecure husband Kanye West, who even tells her when to speak and what to wear.



The Yeezy designer has to “struggle” with her controversial husband's mental health issues, claimed a celebrity psychic.

Speaking with The Mirror, Inbaal Honigman, who is also a body language expert, pulled Bianca’s Tarot Card and analyzed what it means.

"Bianca gets the 9 of Wands card in relation to Kanye,” she said. “It is a Tarot card that represents resilience in the face of adversity.”

“It means that for her, being Kanye's wife isn't easy, and she feels as if she doesn't matter a lot of the time,” the expert shared.

She continued: "As for Kanye, he receives the 9 of Swords Tarot card in relation to Bianca. It is a card which represents mental struggles and insecurity.”

“If the Gold Digger hitmaker believed that the Australian architect would exorcise his feelings of inadequacy, he was mistaken," she concluded.

This comes after an insider shared with Daily Mail that Kanye forces Bianca to “obey” his rules. "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," the source said.

The insider revealed that Kanye chooses what Bianca eats and even make her “work out,” even though the rapper “doesn’t work out” himself.

"She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal,” the insider claimed.