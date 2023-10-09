Bella Hadid father shares heartfelt birthday note as she turns 27

 
entertainment
Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

Bella Hadid’s father shares heartfelt birthday note as she turns 27

US supermodel Bella Hadid is celebrating her 27th birthday today, and her father has shared a heartfelt birthday note for his daughter.

Taking to Instagram, Mohamed Hadid shared Bella’s photos from horse racing events and wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful champ. Fearless.. passionate. Love her family and her horses ..”

He further said, “She loves life and she feels for others competitive and compassionate about her work and love for humanity.. I love my baby bella @bellahadid.”

Two days back, Hadid also posted Bella’s childhood photo riding on the horse and said, “Bella my baby birthday week. Here she is at one of her first wins.

“Winner and a fighter and jr Olympic contender then college, worrier and a fashion icon Happy birthday week my baby @bellahadid You are my love.”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Bella a very happy birthday.

