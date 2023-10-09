Prince Andrew’s ex-wife taking over the bills

File Footage

Prince Andrew has reportedly been leaning on his ex-wife, despite having had a divorce years prior.



According to reports, Prince Andrew is currently at risk of losing his 30-room mansion, until and unless £200,000 is paid for urgent roof repairs.

In reaction to this, an inside source stepped forward to announce, “It's true Sarah wants to help Andrew stay in what she considers their family home. She lives at Royal Lodge when she's in the UK. It's very much their family's base.”

“Andrew has lost so much. She will do everything she can to help him keep the house, even though it may prove untenable in the long term.”

This news comes shortly after his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was spotted meeting up with TV producer Amy Rosenblum at New York's Regency Hotel.

Details of that meeting were later revealed to the masses, after Ms Rosenblum sat with the Mail on Sunday.

During the course of her interview she told the outlet, “Sarah told me, 'I want a show! I want a show!'”

And Ms Rosenblum reacted to everything by adding, “I did a pilot with her about 15 years ago. We were up against Ellen DeGeneres and ultimately they went with Ellen.”

“But Sarah was really good when we did the pilot. We have been friends since then.”

Even an inside from the financial sector weighed in on the potential pay day she can expect from such a contract.

The insider broke all their thoughts down with ABC TV and said, “Fergie could reasonably expect to earn around £2million a year, but that figure would go up considerably should her show be a hit.”

“She's always gone down well in America. She's never been too proud to promote the heck out of anything, be it one of her books or WeightWatchers. Americans respect someone who hustles.”