King Charles should ‘prove’ intentions with Prince Harry

Experts believe King Charles needs to put his money where his mouth is, in reference to Prince Harry.

All of this has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

Her comments have come in response to recent reports that King Charles wants to send Prince Harry a ‘message’.

For those unversed, the initial revelations has been shared by The Daily Beasts’ Tom Skyes.

He referenced King Charles’ closest pal and said, “a family friend of the King’s [has said] that it was clear there had been a willingness to bring Andrew in from the cold, and, intriguingly, hinted that it could be a template for future reconciliation with his son.”

In reaction to this news Ms Elser clapped back against the monarch and said, “If Charles is serious about using Andrew’s demi-comeback as ‘template’ for the Sussexes then he might want to start by offering them a new UK address after turfing them out of Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.”