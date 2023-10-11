Billie Eilish calls Taylor Swift, Beyoncé ‘untouchable superstars’

Billie Eilish is singing praises of music icons Taylor Swift and Beyoncé

Billie Eilish opened up about her struggle with playing in stadiums in a recent interview, praising Taylor Swift and Beyoncé for their “amazing” performances.

The Bellyache hitmaker had a lengthy chat with the Los Angeles Times about her recent Barbie hit song What Was I Made For? The song, which was made to reflect women’s struggles in life.

During the interview, Billie, who is currently working on her new album, also touched on finding it “really hard to play stadiums.”

“Beyoncé and Taylor [Swift] are untouchable superstars; the fact that they can put on a show that long, and it’s filled with so many incredible moments, is really amazing,” she said, referencing Taylor and Beyoncé as the epitome of stage performers.

She added, “I don’t want anyone to think I’m ungrateful about playing stadiums, but when you go to one, there’s nothing in you that thinks that the artist knows you’re there. I want the crowd to know that I am seeing them with my own eyes.”

Discussing her Barbie song, the Grammy winner shared that she after the song released, she spent one night looking at women’s TikTok’s of their childhoods and present lives’ contrast. “

“It ruined my night,” she added. “It made me glow that I’m being a voice for women in a way. But I also thought about how it’s just devastating to be a woman.”