 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s ‘very well-bred head’ refuses to work on anything

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Prince William’s ‘very well-bred head’ refuses to work on anything
Prince William’s ‘very well-bred head’ refuses to work on anything

Prince William has just been put on blast for refusing to get his “very well bred head” out of the sand and work on things that are normally stored away.

Accusations of this nature have been brought forward by royal commentator Daniela Elser

She broke all of this down in one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she broke down the areas where Prince William and Kate Middleton fail to ‘pull through’.

She started the conversation off by saying, “Take a thousand-foot view here and I suppose that this mental health situation and lack of action, engagement or acknowledgement sits in exactly the same basket as the Crown’s historical ties to the slave trade, another issue on which very well bred heads remain willingly in the sand.”

More often than not, “These things may have been dumped in the ‘too hard’ (or the ‘far too complicated, too fraught, too dicey’ basket) but they have more than 60 staff and are in the process of hiring the first ever CEO of a royal household.”

Before signing off Ms Elser even hit back against the duo and said, “Pick a couple of aides and delegate for god’s sake.”

“Create a panel or a working group and a biscuit-sharing clutch of Goldsmiths graduates who can come up with a PowerPoint or seven to find some way to publicly address these not-going-anywhere issues.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince George, Princess Charlotte will ‘never’ be able to marry anyone

Prince George, Princess Charlotte will ‘never’ be able to marry anyone
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals reason for not divorcing Will Smith despite separation

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals reason for not divorcing Will Smith despite separation
Jada Pinkett Smith shares her solution to end suicidal thoughts

Jada Pinkett Smith shares her solution to end suicidal thoughts
Amber Heard's 'torment on ‘Aquaman 2’ set by Jason Momoa exposed

Amber Heard's 'torment on ‘Aquaman 2’ set by Jason Momoa exposed
Ed Sheeran builds a shocking thing on his lawn

Ed Sheeran builds a shocking thing on his lawn
King Charles, William and Kate likely to lose allies with latest move

King Charles, William and Kate likely to lose allies with latest move
Kate Middleton wears earrings gifted by woman whose daughter took her onw life

Kate Middleton wears earrings gifted by woman whose daughter took her onw life

Billie Eilish calls Taylor Swift, Beyoncé ‘untouchable superstars’

Billie Eilish calls Taylor Swift, Beyoncé ‘untouchable superstars’

‘Deadpool 3’ gets promising update amid Hollywood strike

‘Deadpool 3’ gets promising update amid Hollywood strike
Prince Harry was ‘angry’ at Meghan Markle during New York visit

Prince Harry was ‘angry’ at Meghan Markle during New York visit
Victoria Beckham fears David's mistress may reemerge in public eye after doc release

Victoria Beckham fears David's mistress may reemerge in public eye after doc release
Julia Fox’s shocking revelations on shoplifting and heroin addiction

Julia Fox’s shocking revelations on shoplifting and heroin addiction