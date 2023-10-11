Prince William’s ‘very well-bred head’ refuses to work on anything

Prince William has just been put on blast for refusing to get his “very well bred head” out of the sand and work on things that are normally stored away.

Accusations of this nature have been brought forward by royal commentator Daniela Elser

She broke all of this down in one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she broke down the areas where Prince William and Kate Middleton fail to ‘pull through’.

She started the conversation off by saying, “Take a thousand-foot view here and I suppose that this mental health situation and lack of action, engagement or acknowledgement sits in exactly the same basket as the Crown’s historical ties to the slave trade, another issue on which very well bred heads remain willingly in the sand.”

More often than not, “These things may have been dumped in the ‘too hard’ (or the ‘far too complicated, too fraught, too dicey’ basket) but they have more than 60 staff and are in the process of hiring the first ever CEO of a royal household.”

Before signing off Ms Elser even hit back against the duo and said, “Pick a couple of aides and delegate for god’s sake.”

“Create a panel or a working group and a biscuit-sharing clutch of Goldsmiths graduates who can come up with a PowerPoint or seven to find some way to publicly address these not-going-anywhere issues.”