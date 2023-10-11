Jada Pinkett Smith reveals reason for not divorcing Will Smith despite separation

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she and husband Will Smith have been separated for seven years

In her latest candid talk, Jada Pinkett Smith has made a big revelation about her relationship status with husband Will Smith, ahead of the release of her memoir Worthy.

The actress sat down with People, and shared that the couple, who tied the knot in 1997, has been separated for seven years now.

Of their current situation, she said, “We’re still figuring it out.”

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

The Girl's Trip actress shared that she has no intention to divorce Smith even after seven years of separation.

In a separate interview with Today, she said, "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce... We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."

She shared that the separation came after the couple had become exhausted of trying to make it work, saying, "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."





She expressed her sentiments for Smith, telling People, “I’m going to be by his side. But also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”

