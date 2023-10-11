Scarlett Johansson shares mental health fitness tips

Similar to her any on-screen role, Scarlett Johansson is very aligned with her physical and mental well-being. And to maintain her mental fitness, the Marvel star revealed she worked out for four days weekly.



In a throwback interview with Stylist, the Marvel star shared her mental health fitness tip, revealing, "For me, wellness is a huge part of my mental wellbeing. I try and do some sort of exercise around four days a week if I can. I’ve been doing Pilates for the last eight years or so, and I’ve found it to be amazing."

She continued, "I used to mostly just lift weights, but at some point, my recovery wasn’t what it used to be, you now. I think it’s just getting older and having my body change – but Pilates really helped me feel better in all ways -

Adding, "I do classes with a couple of different instructors, and I’ve been incorporating some weightlifting a little bit more again. I think I’m better at it now because of Pilates."