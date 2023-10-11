 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton steals the limelight from Meghan's NYC visit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Photo by SAMIR HUSSEIN Instagram
Photo by SAMIR HUSSEIN Instagram 

Kate Middleton on Wednesday visited a university as part of her efforts for students and their mental health.

 She also witnessed how students were settling in a few after the new semester started.

The outing came one day after World Mental Health Day, which saw Kate give a speech about the importance of mental wellbeing in young people. Kate and husband Prince William hosted a forum and a series of workshops with young people to mark World Mental Health Day on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton steals the limelight from Meghans NYC visit

Continuing their work in the mental health space, the couple set out on solo outings on Wednesday, with Kate, 41, traveling to Nottingham, and William, 41, highlighting the wellbeing of emergency service workers in Milton Keynes.  

Hours before Kate visited the university, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to New York City to speak at an event on World Mental Health Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex represented the Archewell Foundation at the Project Healthy Minds event in Hudson Yards on Tuesday, where they spoke in a panel about mental wellness in a digital age.

Meghan's supporters think Kate Middleton tried to steal the limelight from the Duchess' New York City visit.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles in a fix over Kenyans' demands

King Charles in a fix over Kenyans' demands

Billie Eilish frustrated over ‘internet’ knowing ‘everything’ about ‘relationships’

Billie Eilish frustrated over ‘internet’ knowing ‘everything’ about ‘relationships’
Prince William can’t be taken seriously on mental health: 'Let Meghan suffer'

Prince William can’t be taken seriously on mental health: 'Let Meghan suffer'
'Absence of crowd' at Harry and Meghan's arrival in NYC highlighted by UK media

'Absence of crowd' at Harry and Meghan's arrival in NYC highlighted by UK media

Kristen Stewart explains why Robert Pattinson's ideal for ‘Twilight’

Kristen Stewart explains why Robert Pattinson's ideal for ‘Twilight’
'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White enter wrestling ring video

'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White enter wrestling ring

Scarlett Johansson shares mental health fitness tips

Scarlett Johansson shares mental health fitness tips
Prince William doesn’t even ‘try’ and there’s ‘no excuse’ for it

Prince William doesn’t even ‘try’ and there’s ‘no excuse’ for it
King Charles, Queen Camilla to undertake foreign visit this month

King Charles, Queen Camilla to undertake foreign visit this month

Prince George, Princess Charlotte will ‘never’ be able to marry anyone

Prince George, Princess Charlotte will ‘never’ be able to marry anyone
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals reason for not divorcing Will Smith despite separation

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals reason for not divorcing Will Smith despite separation
Jada Pinkett Smith shares her solution to end suicidal thoughts

Jada Pinkett Smith shares her solution to end suicidal thoughts