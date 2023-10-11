Kate Middleton steals the limelight from Meghan's NYC visit

Photo by SAMIR HUSSEIN Instagram

Kate Middleton on Wednesday visited a university as part of her efforts for students and their mental health.

She also witnessed how students were settling in a few after the new semester started.



The outing came one day after World Mental Health Day, which saw Kate give a speech about the importance of mental wellbeing in young people. Kate and husband Prince William hosted a forum and a series of workshops with young people to mark World Mental Health Day on Tuesday.



Continuing their work in the mental health space, the couple set out on solo outings on Wednesday, with Kate, 41, traveling to Nottingham, and William, 41, highlighting the wellbeing of emergency service workers in Milton Keynes.

Hours before Kate visited the university, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to New York City to speak at an event on World Mental Health Day.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex represented the Archewell Foundation at the Project Healthy Minds event in Hudson Yards on Tuesday, where they spoke in a panel about mental wellness in a digital age.



Meghan's supporters think Kate Middleton tried to steal the limelight from the Duchess' New York City visit.