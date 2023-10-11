 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Absence of crowd' at Harry and Meghan's arrival in NYC highlighted by UK media

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Absence of crowd at Harry and Meghans arrival in NYC highlighted by UK media
'Absence of crowd' at Harry and Meghan's arrival in NYC highlighted by UK media 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in New York City to attend an event on World Mental Health Day.

 The royal couple represented their Archewell Foundation at the Project Healthy Minds on Tuesday, where they spoke in a panel about mental wellness in a digital age.

Some British media tabloids, however, reported that the citizens of NYC were not excited at their return. 

A newspaper went on to talk to some New Yorkers to ask about their thoughts on Harry and Meghan being in New York.

The "absence of a crowd" in the Hudson Yards area in the presence of the couple was also highlighted by a publisher as if thousands of people were to receive the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple hardly receives positive coverage in the British media no matter what cause they are supporting.

Meghan and Harry fell out of favor with the local media and thousands of royal fans when they announced to quit royal duties before moving to the US. 


More From Entertainment:

King Charles in a fix over Kenyans' demands

King Charles in a fix over Kenyans' demands

Billie Eilish frustrated over ‘internet’ knowing ‘everything’ about ‘relationships’

Billie Eilish frustrated over ‘internet’ knowing ‘everything’ about ‘relationships’
Prince William can’t be taken seriously on mental health: 'Let Meghan suffer'

Prince William can’t be taken seriously on mental health: 'Let Meghan suffer'
Kristen Stewart explains why Robert Pattinson's ideal for ‘Twilight’

Kristen Stewart explains why Robert Pattinson's ideal for ‘Twilight’
'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White enter wrestling ring video

'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White enter wrestling ring

Scarlett Johansson shares mental health fitness tips

Scarlett Johansson shares mental health fitness tips
Kate Middleton steals the limelight from Meghan's NYC visit video

Kate Middleton steals the limelight from Meghan's NYC visit

Prince William doesn’t even ‘try’ and there’s ‘no excuse’ for it

Prince William doesn’t even ‘try’ and there’s ‘no excuse’ for it
King Charles, Queen Camilla to undertake foreign visit this month

King Charles, Queen Camilla to undertake foreign visit this month

Prince George, Princess Charlotte will ‘never’ be able to marry anyone

Prince George, Princess Charlotte will ‘never’ be able to marry anyone
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals reason for not divorcing Will Smith despite separation

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals reason for not divorcing Will Smith despite separation
Jada Pinkett Smith shares her solution to end suicidal thoughts

Jada Pinkett Smith shares her solution to end suicidal thoughts