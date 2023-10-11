'Absence of crowd' at Harry and Meghan's arrival in NYC highlighted by UK media

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in New York City to attend an event on World Mental Health Day.

The royal couple represented their Archewell Foundation at the Project Healthy Minds on Tuesday, where they spoke in a panel about mental wellness in a digital age.

Some British media tabloids, however, reported that the citizens of NYC were not excited at their return.

A newspaper went on to talk to some New Yorkers to ask about their thoughts on Harry and Meghan being in New York.

The "absence of a crowd" in the Hudson Yards area in the presence of the couple was also highlighted by a publisher as if thousands of people were to receive the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple hardly receives positive coverage in the British media no matter what cause they are supporting.

Meghan and Harry fell out of favor with the local media and thousands of royal fans when they announced to quit royal duties before moving to the US.



