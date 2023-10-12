 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
'Barbie' stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling tap in for new film?

After the groundbreaking success of Barbie, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling are said to call again to bring their magic back in the new Ocean's 11 prequel.

At the BFI London Film Festival, the producer Josey McNamara teased Games Rader, "I can't really say much, but I think we're just trying to do right by the franchise. 

Adding, "I'm excited for people to experience it when it's ready," he continued, "[Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling] are wonderful together. The more projects, even outside of that, we can have them do would be amazing."

Set in 1960s Europe, the work on the film is ongoing while Robbie and Tom Ackerly are producing the flick for LuckyChap.

Meanwhile, the Ocean franchise traced its roots to 2001 by Steven Soderberg, with A-listers George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts, which shot the movie to cross $450M globally.

The original film was followed by a series of sequels, including 2004's Ocean's Twelve and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen, and female-dominated 2018's Ocean's 8.

