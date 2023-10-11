 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

How Kate Middleton is 'unchartered waters' in modern history

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

How Kate Middleton is unchartered waters in modern history

Kate Middleton is seeing herself in a rather lonely position after becoming the Princess of Wales.

The mother-of-three has come into one of a kind position in her new job and often feels overwhelmed.

Speaking to the OK!, Dr Tessa Dunlop said: "She’s left the category of a lone ranger or rich girl from her home county and has become this sort of stratospherically famous, influential individual, and I think that’s probably quite a lonely position. Which is why she’s lucky she’s got a good relationship with her mother and a very good one with her sister."

Speaking about the institution, Dr Dunlop adds: "They [the monarchy] haven’t had a Kate. Kate is now in uncharted waters in modern history, and I think that’s worth bearing in mind. The future Queen Consort’s role is an incredibly influential one, and this is all about soft power."

Kate was made the Princess of Wales last year on 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth IO in September.

More From Entertainment:

Adele, Rich Paul's alleged marriage: A curious love case video

Adele, Rich Paul's alleged marriage: A curious love case
Prince Andrew defying 'logic' in leaving Royal Lodge: 'Proud and stubborn'

Prince Andrew defying 'logic' in leaving Royal Lodge: 'Proud and stubborn'
Bradley Cooper 'excited' over romance with Gigi Hadid video

Bradley Cooper 'excited' over romance with Gigi Hadid
3+ Korean thriller dramas that will leave you stunned

3+ Korean thriller dramas that will leave you stunned
Jeremy Allen White pledges sobriety for custody of his kids

Jeremy Allen White pledges sobriety for custody of his kids
Julia Fox admits Kanye West makes her feel like ‘Cinderella’

Julia Fox admits Kanye West makes her feel like ‘Cinderella’
Taylor Swift's secret 'Eras Tour' premiere surprise: Details inside

Taylor Swift's secret 'Eras Tour' premiere surprise: Details inside
Jada Pinkett Smith's revelation sends fans into a frenzy of speculations

Jada Pinkett Smith's revelation sends fans into a frenzy of speculations
Reason Prince Harry was 'angry' at Meghan Markle amid NYC return video

Reason Prince Harry was 'angry' at Meghan Markle amid NYC return
Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to Will Smith's Oscar slap

Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to Will Smith's Oscar slap
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose tie the knot – See surreal wedding snaps

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose tie the knot – See surreal wedding snaps
'Barbie' stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling tap in for new film? video

'Barbie' stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling tap in for new film?