How Kate Middleton is 'unchartered waters' in modern history

Kate Middleton is seeing herself in a rather lonely position after becoming the Princess of Wales.

The mother-of-three has come into one of a kind position in her new job and often feels overwhelmed.

Speaking to the OK!, Dr Tessa Dunlop said: "She’s left the category of a lone ranger or rich girl from her home county and has become this sort of stratospherically famous, influential individual, and I think that’s probably quite a lonely position. Which is why she’s lucky she’s got a good relationship with her mother and a very good one with her sister."

Speaking about the institution, Dr Dunlop adds: "They [the monarchy] haven’t had a Kate. Kate is now in uncharted waters in modern history, and I think that’s worth bearing in mind. The future Queen Consort’s role is an incredibly influential one, and this is all about soft power."

Kate was made the Princess of Wales last year on 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth IO in September.