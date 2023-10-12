 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle becomes 'emotional' to send 'intense' message on mental health

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Meghan Markle is using her communication skills to send across a pressing message on mental health.

The Duchess of Sussex flew to NYC for Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit this week alongside guide Prince Harry, where she spoke about the importance of getting help.

Body language expert Judi James tells The Mirror: "Meghan sits holding a mic to make her comments here but her wide-eyed, raised brow facial expression and her raised hand with its splayed fingers suggest an emotional and quite intense message.

"Her cocked thumb suggests she is happy and keen to make her contribution at what seems to have been an emotional event."

The body language expert continued: "The couple sported their signature hand clasp here with Harry leading Meghan into the event, although their fingers in the clasp look relaxed rather than tightly bound or meshed, suggesting a more informal bonding ritual that might be easier to break for handshakes."

