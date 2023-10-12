Prince William reveals how 'laughing' helps fight mental health problems

Prince William honestly spoke about the tactics he uses to fight his mental health issues.

The Prince of Wales spoke about his ‘toolkit’ at Exploring our Emotional Worlds event this week and listed the things that make him content.

He began: “Having a laugh. Humour for me is a big deal - I love to laugh. You’ve got to look at the lighter things in life sometimes to feel good,” and said that “time with my friends, time with my family - things like that really matter to me.”

This comes after Kate Middleton share similar things from her routine.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl shares how the Princess of Wales ensures her kids are well fed on mental grounds.

She said: “The emphasis during this time will be on arts and crafts, painting and doing things that aren’t screen-orientated. Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum. The children aren’t allowed their own devices,” she said.