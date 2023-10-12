 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William reveals how 'laughing' helps fight mental health problems

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Prince William reveals how laughing helps fight mental health problems

Prince William honestly spoke about the tactics he uses to fight his mental health issues.

The Prince of Wales spoke about his ‘toolkit’ at Exploring our Emotional Worlds event this week and listed the things that make him content.

He began: “Having a laugh. Humour for me is a big deal - I love to laugh. You’ve got to look at the lighter things in life sometimes to feel good,” and said that “time with my friends, time with my family - things like that really matter to me.”

This comes after Kate Middleton share similar things from her routine.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl shares how the Princess of Wales ensures her kids are well fed on mental grounds.

She said: “The emphasis during this time will be on arts and crafts, painting and doing things that aren’t screen-orientated. Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum. The children aren’t allowed their own devices,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Jada Pinkett Smith's affair with August Alsina – What led to her split?

Jada Pinkett Smith's affair with August Alsina – What led to her split?
King Charles 'completely' hurt after Prince Harry 'snaps olive branch into half'

King Charles 'completely' hurt after Prince Harry 'snaps olive branch into half'
Adele, Rich Paul's alleged marriage: A curious love case video

Adele, Rich Paul's alleged marriage: A curious love case
Prince Andrew defying 'logic' in leaving Royal Lodge: 'Proud and stubborn'

Prince Andrew defying 'logic' in leaving Royal Lodge: 'Proud and stubborn'
Bradley Cooper 'excited' over romance with Gigi Hadid video

Bradley Cooper 'excited' over romance with Gigi Hadid
3+ Korean thriller dramas that will leave you stunned

3+ Korean thriller dramas that will leave you stunned
Jeremy Allen White pledges sobriety for custody of his kids

Jeremy Allen White pledges sobriety for custody of his kids
Julia Fox admits Kanye West makes her feel like ‘Cinderella’

Julia Fox admits Kanye West makes her feel like ‘Cinderella’
Taylor Swift's secret 'Eras Tour' premiere surprise: Details inside

Taylor Swift's secret 'Eras Tour' premiere surprise: Details inside
Jada Pinkett Smith's revelation sends fans into a frenzy of speculations

Jada Pinkett Smith's revelation sends fans into a frenzy of speculations
Reason Prince Harry was 'angry' at Meghan Markle amid NYC return video

Reason Prince Harry was 'angry' at Meghan Markle amid NYC return
Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to Will Smith's Oscar slap

Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to Will Smith's Oscar slap