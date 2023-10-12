Britney Spears goes after Justin Timberlake ‘hard’ in ‘The Woman in Me’

Britney Spears will be exposing her former boyfriend Justin Timberlake in her highly anticipated memoir The Woman in Me, sharing details of their very public affair.



Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider revealed that the Toxic hitmaker goes after the Friends with Benefits actor “hard,” and he’s “not going to be happy” about it.

Sharing more details about Spears’ feelings ahead of her book release on October 24th, the source said the singer is “excited but nervous” for The Woman in Me to hit shelves this month.

“It’s not Britney’s intention to skewer anyone,” the source revealed, with another adding, “She’s just going to relay the facts from her perspective.”

Britney and Timberlake began their relationship in 1999 after meeting while working on The Mickey Mouse Club. Their romance lasted until 2002.

Timberlake later released the popular song Cry Me a River, which led fans to believe that their breakup wasn't amicable, with the song rumored to be about Britney's alleged infidelity.

The 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears delved into the past drama between the former couple, suggesting that Timberlake played a role in shaping a negative image of Britney after their separation.

This revelation caused a significant public outcry, prompting Timberlake to issue a public apology.

It was also reported Timberlake and Spears’ other insecure ex Colin Farrell, are reportedly planning to get back at the controversial singer in case she discloses their secrets in her memoir.

According to Life & Style, Timberlake and Farrell feel threatened by her book and will share their side of the story if Spears chooses to expose their secrets.