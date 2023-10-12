 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Maluma, J Balvin 'debate' Britney Spears ‘Woman in Me’ at dinner

Fans must be delighted to learn about Britney Spears's late-night sushi dinner with Maluma and J Balvin at Zero Bond, New York City, as they reportedly share thoughts on her forthcoming book Woman in Me in the meet-up.

Sharing on Instagram Story, the Sobrio crooner shared the snap with his contemporary musician as they enjoyed the night with music and laughter.

Notably, the Toxic hitmaker did not tag along with the pair; on the contrary, a bird chirped to Page Six, "The guys flagged her down, and she and her group joined them.”

The source continued, "Everyone was in good spirits. Britney was all smiles and so happy to be back in New York for the first time in a while."

Interestingly, the insider claimed that the various topics the trio shared views on included the 41-year-old's upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

Meanwhile, Britney ruled out any promotional interviews for her new book. 

Explaining her decision, one tipster tattled to the outlet, "Britney is presented with every request that comes in. It's her decision. … But at the moment, she does feel, 'Let's let this book speak for itself."

