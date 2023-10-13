 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Prince Andrew has taught Beatrice, Eugenie to create 'loving bonds' with husbands

Friday, October 13, 2023

Prince Andrew has taught Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to create 'loving bonds' with husbands

Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have learnt from their parents divorce.

The Duke of York, who parted ways with wife Sarah Ferguson back in the 20th century, has laid out key marriage lessons for his two daughters.

Relationship expert Tina Wilson says: “Regardless of the headlines that Andrew and Fergie have created, both sisters have created loving families of their own.

"You could say that they’ve learned from their parents’ mistakes and have taken a quieter route to find love, ignoring the limelight and choosing to focus on what really makes them happy,” she adds.

"They’ve put down strong foundations for their children to flourish within.”

Meanwhile, royal commentator Jennie Bond believes: “Thank goodness things have changed so radically in recent years and there’s now absolutely no pressure on royals to find a partner from within the ranks of European royalty, or indeed to find someone with no previous love life.

“Genuine ‘love’ is the number one rule these days and both girls have embraced it.

“They’ve learned to be open about their marriages from the example of their mother who has consistently reminded us all that Andrew is her ‘bestest friend’ and that they’re a happily divorced couple, who still live under the same roof and remain fiercely loyal to one another,” she noted.

