 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists
Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

If you’re looking for a break from the classic romance trope, here are five revenge k-dramas which will keep you on the edge of your seats.

1. The Glory:

Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

The Glory is based on true events of a woman named Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) who is out to get revenge from her high school bullies as she puts her decades-long plan to motion.

The show premiered in two parts on Netflix and is directed by Baeksang nominee Ahn Gil-ho and written by award-winning Kim Eun-sook.

This vengeance-filled k-drama focuses on the horrifying culture of bullying rounds up to school violence in South Korea.

2. My Name:

Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

My Name tells the story of a rebellious female lead Ji Woo (Han Sohee) who teams up with crime boss Choi Mujin (Park Hee Soon) to look for her father’s killer.

This thriller k-drama tells the perfect tale of friendship and betrayal in just 8 episodes with highly graphic action sequences and explicit language.

3. Vincenzo:

Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

One of the most hit Netflix k-dramas ever, Vincenzo does 100% justice to the genre of sweet revenge.

This k-drama circles around a consigliere named Vincenzo (Song Joong-ki) who comes to Korea in search of hidden gold but teams up with Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo-been), a lawyer who wants to bring down an evil conglomerate.

This mafia thriller won hearts with its powerful on-screen pairing, well-written plot, and the most jaw-dropping plot twist you’ll ever see.

4. Revenge of Others:

Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

Revenge of Others is another k-drama based on high school bullying which tells the story of high school shooting athlete Ok Chan Mi (Shin Ye-eun) whose twin brother’s death is ruled as suicide.

She transfers to his school to investigate the mystery around the death as she believes her brother was murdered.

This teen-thriller k-drama invokes creeping fear in an addictive way which journeys you through new characters and arcs.

5. Vagabond:

Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

Vagabond is an action-packed k-drama centered around a stuntman named man Cha Dal Gun (Lee Seung Gi) who is out to find the person behind the plane crash which killed his nephew. 

He finds himself in a political mess while teaming up with an NIS agent Go Hae Ri (Bae Suzy).

This gripping tale is undoubtedly one of the best Netflix k-dramas of 2019 as the lead pair captivated hearts with their intense emotions combined with thrilling performances.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle echoes same sentiments as Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle echoes same sentiments as Queen Camilla
Prince Harry needs ‘all the luck’ revealing King Charles media corruption video

Prince Harry needs ‘all the luck’ revealing King Charles media corruption
Dua Lipa unveils fiery comeback on Instagram

Dua Lipa unveils fiery comeback on Instagram
Kim Kardashian pushing pregnant sister Kourtney to make major decision

Kim Kardashian pushing pregnant sister Kourtney to make major decision
Shawn Levy declares Taylor Swift a rare generational voice comparable to Beyonce video

Shawn Levy declares Taylor Swift a rare generational voice comparable to Beyonce
Khloe Kardashian blasts Kris Jenner over cheating scandal: 'Messed up big time' video

Khloe Kardashian blasts Kris Jenner over cheating scandal: 'Messed up big time'
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spend time together at Taylor Swift home

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spend time together at Taylor Swift home
Selena Gomez opens up about her first office experience: ‘Feels very real’

Selena Gomez opens up about her first office experience: ‘Feels very real’
Hugh Jackman spends first birthday with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively post divorce

Hugh Jackman spends first birthday with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively post divorce

Taylor Swift sends out 'special' message to Travis Kelce with jacket video

Taylor Swift sends out 'special' message to Travis Kelce with jacket
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez dealing with real life issues, unrelated to Jennifer Garner video

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez dealing with real life issues, unrelated to Jennifer Garner

Taylor Swift plans private documentary after 'The Eras Tour' film success?

Taylor Swift plans private documentary after 'The Eras Tour' film success?