Best revenge k dramas you must watch on Netflix for jaw dropping twists

If you’re looking for a break from the classic romance trope, here are five revenge k-dramas which will keep you on the edge of your seats.

1. The Glory:

The Glory is based on true events of a woman named Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) who is out to get revenge from her high school bullies as she puts her decades-long plan to motion.

The show premiered in two parts on Netflix and is directed by Baeksang nominee Ahn Gil-ho and written by award-winning Kim Eun-sook.

This vengeance-filled k-drama focuses on the horrifying culture of bullying rounds up to school violence in South Korea.

2. My Name:

My Name tells the story of a rebellious female lead Ji Woo (Han Sohee) who teams up with crime boss Choi Mujin (Park Hee Soon) to look for her father’s killer.

This thriller k-drama tells the perfect tale of friendship and betrayal in just 8 episodes with highly graphic action sequences and explicit language.

3. Vincenzo:

One of the most hit Netflix k-dramas ever, Vincenzo does 100% justice to the genre of sweet revenge.

This k-drama circles around a consigliere named Vincenzo (Song Joong-ki) who comes to Korea in search of hidden gold but teams up with Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo-been), a lawyer who wants to bring down an evil conglomerate.

This mafia thriller won hearts with its powerful on-screen pairing, well-written plot, and the most jaw-dropping plot twist you’ll ever see.

4. Revenge of Others:

Revenge of Others is another k-drama based on high school bullying which tells the story of high school shooting athlete Ok Chan Mi (Shin Ye-eun) whose twin brother’s death is ruled as suicide.

She transfers to his school to investigate the mystery around the death as she believes her brother was murdered.

This teen-thriller k-drama invokes creeping fear in an addictive way which journeys you through new characters and arcs.

5. Vagabond:

Vagabond is an action-packed k-drama centered around a stuntman named man Cha Dal Gun (Lee Seung Gi) who is out to find the person behind the plane crash which killed his nephew.

He finds himself in a political mess while teaming up with an NIS agent Go Hae Ri (Bae Suzy).

This gripping tale is undoubtedly one of the best Netflix k-dramas of 2019 as the lead pair captivated hearts with their intense emotions combined with thrilling performances.