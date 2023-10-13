Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra: Feud erupts with Instagram fall out

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra have unfollowed each other on Instagram amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner and estranged sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra have apparently had a falling out amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones alum and the Quantico star have both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Even though she has unfollowed Priyanka, Sophie still follows all the Jonas Brothers, including her estranged husband Joe. She also follows Danielle Jonas, Kevin’s wife.

Priyanka joined the Jonas clan when she married Nick in 2018, while Sophie and Joe got hitched in 2019, where the Citadel star was the bridesmaid and flower girl.

This hits as a surprise given Priyanka and Sophie’s apparent bonding over the years following their weddings. The two starred together in the Jonas Brothers’ Sucker video and were seen sitting together at many events they attended.

Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe have recently reached an interim consent order for the custody of their two daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

The agreement lays out details of the handover of children between the two parents from the present to January 2024.

As per the agreement, the children will stay with their mom from Oct. 9 to Oct. 21 and will celebrate Christmas with her.

They will then be brought to their father Joe Jonas and remain with him from October 21 to November 2. The two girls will also spend Thanksgiving with their dad.