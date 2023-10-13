Britney Spears and Michelle Williams: The surprising connection behind audiobook

Britney Spears chose Michelle Williams to narrate her audiobook for very special reasons

Britney Spears picked Michelle Williams to narrate her upcoming tell-all memoir The Woman in Me. But the selection was inspired by a true connection with the actress.

After considering many great actresses, the singer decided to go with Michelle. As per Page Six, the choice was inspired by their familiar histories with their families, and of course Michelle’s impressive accolades.

The Greatest Showman star and Britney both entered the world of fame at a very young age, and had turbulent experiences with their families. Michelle was emancipated from her family at 15 so she could pursue acting more seriously.

The five-time Oscar nominee is also a single parent to her two children, whom she welcomed with beloved late actor Heath Ledger.

The source also said that the Golden Globe winner “brings a tremendous amount of class and elegance and even a broader audience.”

“[She has an] incredible amount of integrity and stature in the industry. She brings gravitas,” they added.

Britney Spears is expected to drop bombshells about her life in the upcoming memoir, with sources previously saying “That poor girl!” after reading the memoir.

Spears herself said that the memoir is a “labor of love and all the emotions that come with it.”

The Woman in Me will be released on October 24.