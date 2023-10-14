Royal family website targeted by hackers to instill fear: report

The British royal family's official website, royal.uk reportedly came under a cyber attack which some local experts blamed on Russia.

Citing experts, a report in express.co.uk said the cyber attack that took down the website for more than an hour was launched by Russia.

An alleged Russian hacker KillMilk claimed responsibility for the cyber attack.

Speaking to Daily Express about the attack, cyber security expert Guy Golan said that it was actually an attack on the Royal Family."

He said the attack was not a "mere smokescreen for another attack" because the Royal Family is "too small" for this to be the case.

"An attack on the Royal Family would be a typical move of Russia, focused on instilling fear and uncertainty. They understand that anything royal is newsworthy and any form of attack here would hit the very foundations upon which the UK is built," he said.