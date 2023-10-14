Prince William has gone from ‘gormless’ to gorgeous

Prince William has just been hailed for his physique in a new found admission.

Claims of this nature have been issued by royal commentator Amanda Platell.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

In it, she referenced Prince William’s ripped bicep back in May of 2021 and admitted that while the entire world was gushing over his physique, it was “all a bit bewildering for us folk back home.”

Because “yes, he was a heart-throb when younger, a teenage pin-up even – I'm thinking Gary Barlow meets Justin Bieber. At university, when he wooed Kate with all those lovely blond wavy curls and the smile he inherited from his mum Princess Diana, he melted hearts across the nation. Gosh, he was sweet.”

“But, well, it didn't seem to last, did it?” she also asked before adding that, “rather quickly, William went the way of most Windsors, losing his hair and, seemingly, his confidence in his looks with it. By his mid-thirties he was almost bald.”

“For about a decade now, we all thought William was seen worldwide as a bit of a boring dad figure.”

But “now his Royal Hotness is back. With hindsight, perhaps we can trace the transition from gormless to gorgeous to when he had his first Covid jab back in May 2021.”

All of this has also carried forward to 2023 in NYC, where the Prince ended up “captivating hearts in America, wearing beautifully fitted suits worthy of a Vogue cover that enhance his slimline body.”

In the eyes of Ms Platell, “he positively oozed confidence as he greeted the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to discuss the fight against climate change and protecting the environment.”

So much so that “Diana would be so proud,” Ms Platell also admitted.

Before concluding she also added, “in New York we see a new confident William, who has at last reconciled the various parts of himself that once seemed so at odds. Dad, eco-warrior, designer suit-wearer, international statesman, saver of endangered oysters.”