Why Prince William behaves like Kate Middleton 'fourth child?' Expert reveals

Kate Middleton is lauded for dealing with husband Prince William’s tantrums.



The Princess of Wales, who tied the knot with William has ‘rows’ with husband like any other couple.

“They have rows. It's not a perfect marriage", writes author Tom Quinn pens as she writes an insider scoop.

He adds that William is like "the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums"

While the couple may disagree on many things, the parents-of-three children ensure, “Despite moments of raised voices, it's always kept under control.”

He said: "We're down to earth, we take the mickey out of each other a lot, and she's got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about."

Meanwhile, Kate takes keen interest in paying attention to her children, and is "involved in every aspect of raising his three children - including school drop-off and pickup, as well as homework."