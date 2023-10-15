Captain America actor Chris Evans officially confirms marriage

Captain America of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans, in line with various media reports has confirmed that he is officially hitched.

In a recent interview, the actor appeared to be happily married as he said that he was enjoying a husband's life.

According to TMZ, Chris sat for a Q&A session with New York Comic Con and candidly talked about a lot of stuff. He flashed his wedding ring while confirming his marriage.

He also revealed the details of his private wedding ceremony, describing its various events. He told that had nuptials twice, the first one down at his home in Boston attended by Chris's close family and friends. They had a second nuptial in wife Alba's native Portugal, attended by her close family and friends.

Chris put an end to all the rumours swirling around with an official confirmation, but he did not reveal his plans to start a family or any prospect of having kids.

Despite having a celebrity profile, Chris has been able to maintain a very private love life, and it appears that he tends to stay out of the spotlight in the future as well.