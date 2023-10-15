Prince William spotted 'scolding' Prince George during match in France?

Prince William is raising eyebrows after recent photos with his eldest child, Prince George.

The Prince of Wales is seemingly spotted scolding his child amid the Wales vs Argentina Rugby match today in France.

Page Six reports: "The Prince of Wales wagged his finger in his 10-year-old son’s face while attending a match between Wales and Argentina in France’s Stade de Marseille."

"It is unclear what the little royal may have done to seemingly deserve a scolding, but William kept a pensive face on throughout the game," the outlet adds.

"William’s serious demeanor may have been due to Wales’ loss to the South American team," the publication notes.

Kate Middleton, who is the patron of the Rugby Football Union, was absent from the match despite her staying in France.