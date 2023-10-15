 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Hunger Games’ director Francis Lawrence defends ‘Mockingjay’ intentions

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

‘Hunger Games’ director Francis Lawrence defends ‘Mockingjay’ intentions
‘Hunger Games’ director Francis Lawrence defends ‘Mockingjay’ intentions

In 2014, Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One was released. The following year, the sequel was rolled out and, with a gap of a year, prompted some fans to blast the decision. Now, the director, Francis Lawrence, has defended his intentions.

In a chat with People, the filmmaker acknowledged the fury of some admirers on the long wait.

“What I realized in retrospect — and after hearing all the reactions and feeling the kind of wrath of fans, critics, and people at the split — is that I realized it was frustrating,” adding, “And I can understand it,” he said.

But the Constantine director added, “In an episode of television, if you have a cliffhanger, you have to wait a week or you could just binge it and then you can see the next episode. But making people wait a year, I think, came across as disingenuous, even though it wasn’t. Our intentions were not to be disingenuous.”

However, the Grammy winner expressed regret for halving the Mockingjay into two parts.

“I totally regret it. I totally do,” he continued. “I’m not sure everybody does, but I definitely do.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Francis's new offering, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set to hit the theatres on Nov 17.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ film kicks off with roaring success

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ film kicks off with roaring success
Pete Davidson shuns city for reclusive life after crises?

Pete Davidson shuns city for reclusive life after crises?
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign's album set to shake the music scene video

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign's album set to shake the music scene
King Charles accepts Prince William, Kate Middleton 'burnout' to stay popular

King Charles accepts Prince William, Kate Middleton 'burnout' to stay popular
Angelina Jolie channels 'Maria's look amid shoot in Paris

Angelina Jolie channels 'Maria's look amid shoot in Paris
Kim Kardashian's ever-changing appearance: Fans weigh in video

Kim Kardashian's ever-changing appearance: Fans weigh in
Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' kicks off with a bang at London's O2 Arena video

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' kicks off with a bang at London's O2 Arena
Prince William spotted 'scolding' Prince George during match in France?

Prince William spotted 'scolding' Prince George during match in France?
Brad Pitt surprised Jennifer Aniston with THIS expensive gift: report

Brad Pitt surprised Jennifer Aniston with THIS expensive gift: report
Meghan Markle tearfully said 'seven-word' sentence before flight to 'home' Canada

Meghan Markle tearfully said 'seven-word' sentence before flight to 'home' Canada
Piper Laurie, golden era icon, leaves a lasting legacy at 91

Piper Laurie, golden era icon, leaves a lasting legacy at 91
Bobbi Althoff's hypocrisy exposed in Scarlett Johansson's interview?

Bobbi Althoff's hypocrisy exposed in Scarlett Johansson's interview?