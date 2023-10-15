 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Jada Pinkett discloses living situation with Will Smith pre Oscar slap

Jada Pinkett Smith made another shocking revelation after she disclosed her seven-year long separation from Will Smith.

While talking to Today, the 52-year-old actress revealed that she and Will have been "live separately" since 2016. 

Moreover, The New York Times reported that two years ago Jada gifted herself a home in the suburban Los Angeles community on her 50th birthday, and moved out of the house she shared with Will, located in Calabasas, Calif.

Will and Jada kept sparking breakup news over the years after the latter confessed to infidelity on web series Red Table Talk.

The episode aired in 2020 where the Girls Trip actor came clean to Will about being involved with singer August Alsina.

After he asked her to specify more details about her relationship, Jada said, "I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken."

Moreover, she shared her views on creating a family with The New York Times saying, “We enjoyed our family but for us, marriage is like a cornerstone. Who knows in 10 years."

Will and Jada got married in 1997 and share two children, Jaden and Willow Smith. 

