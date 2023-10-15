Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians' gift to her son: 'It's so real!'

Paris Hilton recently disclosed what the Kardashians gifted her son on his birth.

The socialite got married to Carter Reum in November 2021, and welcomed their first child in January 2023.

In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, Paris shared that one of her favorite things at home is placed at the entranceway.

“I have this giant life-size llama that Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian sent for Phoenix when he was born," she shared.

The Hilton Hotels heiress shared that everyone who enters "exclaims" as they assume it’s an actual llama because it looks "so realistic."

Moreover, Hilton shared that her son loves animals, “Every time we walk by it, he wants to pet it.”



Along with the gift, the Kardashians sisters also sent a note which read: “We are so happy and excited for you and your stunning family!!! We love you so much and we can’t wait to meet your precious angel! Love always Kris, Kim, and Khloé.”