Sunday, October 15, 2023
Park Bo Young, Hyung Sik on-screen reunion sends kdrama fans over the moon

Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young recently made a much-awaited appearance on Netflix k-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon which is a spin-off of their hit 2017 show Strong Girl Do Bong Soon.

The “OG couple” of An Min-hyuk and Do Bong Soon reunited on screen after six years for the drama’s 3rd episode with a scene set in a police station, reenacting their first meeting.

The two actors also shared selfies on their Instagram handles where the two can be seen twinning in blue outfits.

While Park Bo Young wore a blue sweatshirt, Park Hyung Sik appeared in a blue jacket over a white shirt. “Bongbong and Minmin appeared in Hemchon Girl Gangnamsoon today,” he wrote, referring to their iconic characters.

Sending k-drama fans into a frenzy, the 33-year-old actress also posted photos, and penned, “Today, Bong Soon and Min Hyuk will be on Strong Girl Nam-soon.”

Netizens took to their social media handles, expressing their admiration for the on-screen couple and how their chemistry still remains "unmatchable."

Some Strong Girl Do Bong Soon fans say that the cameo took them "back in time."


